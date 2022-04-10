Stephen Walsh’s persistence pays off with the equalizer of late for Galway

Wexford FC 1

Stephen Walsh’s brilliant 88th-minute strike ensured that Galway United and Wexford FC shared points in the SSE Airtricity League First Division tie at Eamonn Dasey Park on Saturday.

John Caulfield’s team trailed in the final stage, but Walsh reacted late as United claimed a point.

Wexford leapt to take the lead in the 18th minute when Aaron Dobbs provided a clean finish for Ian Ryan’s charges.

Galway United came close to restoring parity in the 22nd minute when captain Conor McCormack’s right footed effort hit the woodwork. Walsh then forced a fine save from Alex Moody after a Gary Boylan cross as United pushed for an equalizer. On the opposite end, however, the home team remained in fear for two minutes…