Sterling and Watkins score, Aurier sent off before break

England ended a successful international break with a comfortable 3–0 win over Ivory Coast.

There was power in the first half from Gareth Southgate and took the lead through Ollie Watkins and then Raheem Sterling doubled the lead. Serge Aurier picked up two yellow cards and was out before half time and it ended the game.

Tyrone Mings added a late third from a corner to add some sparkle to the scoreline.

International friendly to start at 7:45 PM at Wembley

England has never faced Ivory Coast in a friendly or competitive match

Three lions never lost to an African nation in 16 meetings

