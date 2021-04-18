Steve Bruce not “jumping and hollering” after

The Magpies sit 9 factors away from the drop zone with six video games to play.

Steve Bruce refused to just accept that Newcastle had secured their Premier League standing after an exhilarating victory over Champions League hopefuls West Ham eased them 9 factors away from hassle. The Magpies climbed to fifteenth place within the desk with a 3-2 win towards the Hammers which took them to 35 factors and considerably eased their fears of being dragged into the thick of the survival struggle, within the course of leaving Fulham, who head for Arsenal on Sunday, proper up towards it. Nevertheless, requested if that represented security, head coach Bruce stated: “I am not going to take something as a right.

“I’ve all the time stated it is the buildup of factors, and 35, for my part, is just not sufficient, so you will not get me leaping and hollering for the time being.

“We have nonetheless received six video games to play – can we end above the place we did final yr? Can we beat final yr’s factors tally? Can we beat the place we had been? We’ll attempt our utmost.”

Bruce guided the membership to a Thirteenth-place end with 44 factors final season, however with Liverpool, Arsenal, Leicester and champions elect Manchester Metropolis to return of their subsequent 4 fixtures, they’ll do nicely to match it this time round.

Their newest three factors had been secured in dramatic vogue as Joe Willock got here off the bench to go them to victory simply when it seemed as if that they had squandered a probably decisive benefit.

They led 2-0 after 41 minutes by Issa Diop‘s personal purpose and a second from Joelinton – after he had cashed in on keeper Lukasz Fabianski‘s blunder – and with defender Craig Dawson having been despatched off for a second bookable offence within the run-up to the opener, the guests’ prospects seemed bleak.

Nevertheless, they fought again in decided fashion and gave themselves an opportunity when Diop atoned for his earlier error with a 73rd-minute header earlier than Jesse Lingard levelled from the spot with 10 minutes remaining after Ciaran Clark had been penalised for handball after a VAR evaluation.

However the drama was removed from over and, after Jacob Murphy had seen his shot cleared off the road, Willock pounced with a thumping header to lastly settle an exhilarating encounter.

Bruce, who noticed his facet win at Burnley final Sunday, stated: “To get back-to-back wins and play the way in which we did, particularly first half – second half, we’ll overlook about that – however first half particularly, I believed we had been wonderful in our work.”

For reverse quantity David Moyes, who was with out key males Declan Rice, Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell, there have been blended emotions as the prospect to climb into third place eluded his workforce.

Moyes stated: “I would not say it was an opportunity misplaced, it was a chance for us to select up three factors. We like speaking concerning the Champions League, we love the sound of that when everyone says it, however we’re practical.

“We have stated earlier than the standard groups who’re round us and under us have been over this course many extra instances than us, however the way in which the gamers are enjoying right here is unbelievable.

“At the moment we made a few errors which in all probability value us the sport.”