Steve Bruce: West Brom’s performance completely unacceptable

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies were beaten 1–0 at St Andrews, with Lyle Taylor scoring the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

But it was the defeat pattern that angered Bruce and the 1,800 traveling Albion fans so much that the team failed to register a single shot on goal.

This result leaves the Baggies in 12th place on the championship table, having been largely underperforming for the past four months.

“We’re a team that goes up and down and that’s why we’re in the middle of the pack,” Bruce said.

“We can play well against Hull. We played really well against Fulham. Played really well against Blackburn.

“But then we threw in another performance like this which is completely unacceptable.