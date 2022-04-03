Steve Coogan defends Jimmy Savile drama after ‘rivalry’

Please enable JavaScript to view this video, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports Supports HTML5 video

Steve Coogan has hit back at “protest” to his upcoming Jimmy Saville drama, suggesting that the series could prevent history from repeating itself.

Alan Partridge star, 56, is set to portray the disgraced entertainer in the new controversial BBC One program The Reckoning.

The mini-series, which is set to release this year, will tell the story of how Saville came from a working-class background to one of television’s biggest stars and will also focus on his years of sexual abuse and its impact. Will do on his victims.

The producers of the program were ‘working closely with many people whose lives were impacted…