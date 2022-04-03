Steve Coogan on playing Jimmy Saville in new BBC drama

Actor and comedian Steve Coogan has said that he “took lightly” the decision to play Jimmy Saville because “it is full of pitfalls”.
Alan Partridge star, 56, portrays the disgraced entertainer in a new BBC One drama The Reckoning.
The mini-series, which is set to release this year, will tell the story of how Saville came from a working-class background to one of television’s biggest stars and will also focus on his years of sexual abuse and its impact. Will do on his victims.
The program’s producers were “working closely with several people whose lives were influenced by Saville to ensure their stories …
