Steve Coogan on Will Smith’s Oscar slap: “It’s horrifying arrogance”

Steve Coogan shared his thoughts on Will Smith’s feud with Chris Rock at the Oscars, describing the actor’s actions as “horrendous arrogance”.

Last month (March 27) at the Oscars ceremony, Smith hit the comedian onstage after a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After several apologies, Smith resigned from the Academy and described his actions as “shocking, painful and unforgivable”.

to speak on loose end of bbc radio Regarding the controversy, Coogan said: “First of all, I think Hollywood showed itself in a worst-case scenario. As for Hollywood’s moral stance of all kinds … I think that all of Hollywood’s moral stances have always been commercial. Judgments do happen and if they are ethical, then…