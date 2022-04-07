Steve Cooper delivers clear message as Nottingham Forest move into play-off spot

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper entered the play-off places as a result of a 2–0 win over Coventry City.

Goals from Brennan Johnson and James Garner saw the Sky Blues at City Ground. And three points propelled the Reds into fifth place.

The result also made it nine league games not out for the Forest. They have eight left to play, and have at least one hand on most of their rivals.

Read more: Cooper gives his verdict on ‘really important’ One win

Read more: How the Reds rated against Coventry

“I think what’s important at this stage of the season is that we don’t get too caught up in chasing results,” Cooper said. “Of course we want to win, that’s always the most important thing.

“But now we have to focus more on how we play. In…