Steve Cooper unable to determine severity of Andre Ayew

Gareth Ainsworth was “annoyed” however “filled with delight”.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper admits he doesn’t know the way lengthy his facet can be with out star man Andre Ayew for as they chase promotion to the Premier League. The Ghana striker limped out of the 2-2 draw with bottom-of-the-table Wycombe on the Liberty Stadium with a hamstring damage and is about to overlook Tuesday evening’s residence recreation with QPR. “I do not need to speculate actually till it settles down. We’ll scan it and discover out the extent of the damage,” mentioned Cooper.

“You possibly can’t stroll off after eight or so minutes after which play a number of days later until there’s one thing extraordinary. It can be 24 or 48 hours earlier than we all know the extent of the damage.”

Third-placed Swansea discovered themselves 2-0 down six minutes into the second half and dealing with a calamitous defeat earlier than mounting a late cost with Jamal Lowe‘s penalty and substitute Liam cullen‘s aim to take a degree.

With second-place Watford shedding 1-0 at Luton it meant they closed the hole on second place, and an computerized promotion spot, to 6 factors. They meet Watford at Vicarage Highway on the ultimate day of the season.

“It is a missed alternative. We wished to win and take all three factors, particularly after taking part in so nicely within the final two video games,” mentioned Cooper.

“We did not play nicely sufficient within the first half and we tried to type that our at half-time. Then we gave away two tender targets in the beginning of the second half.

“At 2-0 down the gamers confirmed loads of coronary heart to get again into the sport. We should not lose sight of that, though a number of of them seemed drained after three video games in every week.

“I used to be left with blended feelings after the sport – the outcome might have been worse, but additionally so much higher. It will be an attention-grabbing few weeks and no matter there’s to play for we are going to achieve this.”

If Cooper had blended feelings, the Wycombe gamers have been “gutted” afterwards based on supervisor Gareth Ainsworth. Not solely did they go two targets up, however they hit the submit within the dying minutes with the scores stage.

“I am annoyed, however filled with delight. We have been implausible immediately, scored the higher targets and I believed we have been unlucky to not get a penalty like they did,” mentioned Ainsworth.

“However I’m amazingly happy with my boys. To come back right here and do what we now have executed is implausible as a result of Swansea have been one in all most pre-season favourites for promotion and Steve Cooper is without doubt one of the greatest managers.

“For the reason that flip of yr, we now have most likely proven mid-table type. We began the season badly, however we now have discovered and tailored – I’m actually excited for the way forward for this soccer membership.

“We’ve got received to get 46 factors, now. We must win each recreation however there are nonetheless 5 groups under that mark.

“We need to catch others, so who is aware of? Fairytales occur. I’m excited for the way forward for this soccer membership.”