LATEST

Steve Cooper unable to determine severity of Andre Ayew

Avatar
By
Posted on
Steve Cooper unable to determine severity of Andre Ayew

Gareth Ainsworth was “annoyed” however “filled with delight”.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper admits he doesn’t know the way lengthy his facet can be with out star man Andre Ayew for as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

The Ghana striker limped out of the 2-2 draw with bottom-of-the-table Wycombe on the Liberty Stadium with a hamstring damage and is about to overlook Tuesday evening’s residence recreation with QPR.

“I do not need to speculate actually till it settles down. We’ll scan it and discover out the extent of the damage,” mentioned Cooper.

“You possibly can’t stroll off after eight or so minutes after which play a number of days later until there’s one thing extraordinary. It can be 24 or 48 hours earlier than we all know the extent of the damage.”

Third-placed Swansea discovered themselves 2-0 down six minutes into the second half and dealing with a calamitous defeat earlier than mounting a late cost with Jamal Lowe‘s penalty and substitute Liam cullen‘s aim to take a degree.

With second-place Watford shedding 1-0 at Luton it meant they closed the hole on second place, and an computerized promotion spot, to 6 factors. They meet Watford at Vicarage Highway on the ultimate day of the season.

“It is a missed alternative. We wished to win and take all three factors, particularly after taking part in so nicely within the final two video games,” mentioned Cooper.

“We did not play nicely sufficient within the first half and we tried to type that our at half-time. Then we gave away two tender targets in the beginning of the second half.

“At 2-0 down the gamers confirmed loads of coronary heart to get again into the sport. We should not lose sight of that, though a number of of them seemed drained after three video games in every week.

“I used to be left with blended feelings after the sport – the outcome might have been worse, but additionally so much higher. It will be an attention-grabbing few weeks and no matter there’s to play for we are going to achieve this.”

If Cooper had blended feelings, the Wycombe gamers have been “gutted” afterwards based on supervisor Gareth Ainsworth. Not solely did they go two targets up, however they hit the submit within the dying minutes with the scores stage.

“I am annoyed, however filled with delight. We have been implausible immediately, scored the higher targets and I believed we have been unlucky to not get a penalty like they did,” mentioned Ainsworth.

“However I’m amazingly happy with my boys. To come back right here and do what we now have executed is implausible as a result of Swansea have been one in all most pre-season favourites for promotion and Steve Cooper is without doubt one of the greatest managers.

“For the reason that flip of yr, we now have most likely proven mid-table type. We began the season badly, however we now have discovered and tailored – I’m actually excited for the way forward for this soccer membership.

“We’ve got received to get 46 factors, now. We must win each recreation however there are nonetheless 5 groups under that mark.

“We need to catch others, so who is aware of? Fairytales occur. I’m excited for the way forward for this soccer membership.”

ID: 443613: cacheID:443613:1false2false3false:QQ:: from db desktop :LenBod:restore:4374:

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
25
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
25
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
22
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
22
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
21
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
20
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
20
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top