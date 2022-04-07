Steve Hodge sold Maradona’s ’86 shirt for millions of pounds

maradona.jpg Diego Maradona and Steve Hodge face to face in Mexico, 86

Steve Hodge, who kept the jersey for 35 yearstold the English newspaper The Times that “The Hand of God shirt has deep meaning for the world of football, The people of Argentina and the people of England. I am sure the new owner will be very proud to have received the most coveted football shirt in the world.” sotheby’s auction house estimated to be collected from 4 to 6 million pounds.

With a blue shirt to be put up for sale, Diego Maradona scored two of the most famous goals in history: One is the so-called “Hand of God” and the other is considered the best target in history. Both led the Argentina national team to the semi-finals of the World Cup…