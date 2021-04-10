Steve Kerr responds to rumors linking him to Arizona job

Steve Kerr’s alma mater is looking for a new head coach. But unfortunately for them, Kerr is happy right where he is.

The Golden State Warriors coach responded this week to the recent rumors linking him to the University of Arizona job. The Wildcats just fired Sean Miller, who had coached the team for the last 12 seasons.

“I have a great job right now,” said Kerr, per Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I love coaching the Warriors, so I’m not going anywhere. But I am very interested in what happens, and I have a lot of love for my alma mater and definitely want to thank Sean for his 12 years.

“It’s well known that I’m quite happy here,” Kerr continued. “I have great relationships with people at the U of A and have stayed in touch over the years, so that’s already understood.”

Kerr, who is in his seventh season with Golden State, is one of the most accomplished head coaches in the NBA today. He already has five Finals appearances and three championships under his belt. While the Warriors have fallen on tougher times lately, there is really no reason for Kerr to abandon the good thing that he has going on in the NBA.

The 55-year-old Kerr was a five-year senior at Arizona from 1983 to 1988. He helped lead the team to the Final Four in the 1987-1988 season, and his 38 consecutive games with a three-pointer that year is a Division I record that still stands today. But if the Wildcats want to hire a famous alum to be their next head coach, this guy is probably a much better bet.