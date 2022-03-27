Steven Adams: Dennis Rodman Did Rebounding Down To A Science; ‘I Just Stand There’ | bleacher report

Justin Ford / Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams has dominated the board this season, but said there’s nothing special in his approach to rebounding.

“You can get into Dennis Rodman stuff. He was down to science at it, talking about the rotation of the ball and stuff. He’s wild, dude,” Adams told reporters Sunday. “I’m too stupid for that, dude. I don’t have enough brain cells for that, bro. I’m standing right there.”

Adams averaged 10.0 rebounds per game this season, the most in his nine-year NBA career. His 334 offensive rebounds lead the league and have already set the Grizzlies franchise record,

Teammate D’Anthony Melton said rebounding is a science to Adams: