Steven Gerrard addresses Danny Ings’ absence in Aston Villa vs Wolves

Danny Ings is a notable absence in the Aston Villa team for his clash against local rivals Wolves in Molineux.

Villa made a short trip to the Black Country this afternoon after two consecutive losses to West Ham and Arsenal. Ings, who had featured in the previous seven matches, did not travel with the team after becoming a father “overnight”.

The 29-year-old has so far made 23 appearances for Villain this campaign since signing from Southampton last summer. Before kick-off, Gerard explained the reason for his absence.

“Danny Ings, I’m sure he won’t mind me saying he’s become a father overnight,”…