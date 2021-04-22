Steven Gerrard refuses to criticise Kemar Roofe

Roofe tried to duplicate his wondergoal in opposition to Normal Liege earlier this season as he took intention from the half-way line.

Steven Gerrard refused to level the finger of blame at Kemar Roofe for the late lapse that allowed St Johnstone to grab some extent in Perth. Gers heading in the right direction for a slim win after Scott Wright had fired his first aim for the membership. However with simply seconds remaining, Roofe tried to duplicate his wondergoal in opposition to Normal Liege earlier this season as he took intention from the half-way line.

The ball was by no means troubling Zander Clark’s aim and the Saints keeper was capable of launch one final assault, which led to the hosts profitable a penalty.

Liam Craig rammed residence as he handed Callum Davidson‘s group a lift forward of Sunday’s rematch within the Scottish Cup quarter-finals together with a helpful level which trims Livingston’s lead within the race for a possible European slot again to a few factors.

Gerrard – whose newly-crowned champions now stand simply three video games away from an invincible league marketing campaign – mentioned: “Look, as a group we’re 1-0 up and you’ve got to make higher choices, choices for the group fairly than your self.

“However he has tried that earlier than and scored from the midway line so who am I to inform him?

“However as a bunch, we now have been actually good this season with our sport administration and parking our ego up within the last moments of the sport.

“Sadly tonight we paid for it. It was a penalty, we should always have gained the header and it was a mix of small errors. However I feel over the course of the 90 minutes St Johnstone deserved that little little bit of luck.”

There was an end-of-season really feel to Rangers‘ first-half show as they rode their luck on a lot of events.

However Wright opened his Gers account with a elegant end after being performed in by Steven Davis on 55 minutes.

Gerrard added: “I feel since Scott has are available in, every thing we now have requested of him he has completed rather well.

“He’s actually skilled, we’re working onerous with him on and off the pitch. He’s on top of things, he seems prepared now to contribute and it was a very tidy end.

“I assumed once more he confirmed some flashes however once more there are issues he can work on, however so can a variety of different individuals on tonight’s efficiency. We’re actually happy with Scott.”

There was controversy simply moments after the previous Aberdeen winger’s aim, nevertheless, as referee Euan Anderson handed the hosts a penalty for a Borna Barisic tug on Shaun Rooney – solely to reverse the decision after consulting along with his assistant Frank Connor.

Nevertheless, Saints did get their spot-kick within the third minute of harm time as Roofe’s determination to go for glory backfired, with Jack Simpson penalised for a barge on Chris Kane.

Saints boss Davidson mentioned: “I am delighted, we began the sport unbelievably nicely and caught Rangers chilly a bit bit.

“The one disappointing factor was we did not rating a aim or two. A number of the possibilities had been superb.

“As soon as we misplaced the aim we did not quit, we saved going and acquired our rewards in the long run.

“It isn’t typically you play in opposition to Rangers and have extra photographs on the right track than they do, in order that reveals how nicely we performed.

“We deserved not less than some extent and I am actually pleased with the gamers.”