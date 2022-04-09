Steven Gerrard’s side to end Premier League run without a win against in-form Spurs – kick-off time, latest news and how to follow

Aston Villa and Tottenham are claiming dramatically different Premier League form this evening with both teams.

Steven Gerrard’s side have suffered three losses in a row, while Spurs have won three on the boom under manager Antonio Conte.

Villa could sabotage Tottenham’s Champions League hopes

Villa lost 2-1 to Wolves last time, while North Londoners beat Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday.

Tottenham are looking to double down on the West Midlands outfit, beating them 2-1 in a reverse fixture in October.

This match of the Premier League will take place on Saturday, 9 April.

talkSPORT has exclusive coverage of the top-flight fixture at Emirates that will kick-off…