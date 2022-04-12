Steven Seagal tells Putin’s aides ‘I love you all’ at 70th birthday party in Moscow

Steven Seagal reiterated his support for Vladimir Putin and his allies at a party in Moscow for his 70th birthday, it has emerged.

Star of several Hollywood action films, including under siegeattended a dinner held in his honor at a restaurant in Moscow on Sunday (April 10).

according to this many timesAttendees at the event included Russian state TV host Vladimir Soleviev and Russian journalist Margarita Simonyan, both of whom have been placed on the EU sanctions list in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a video circulated on Twitter, Siegel, who previously called Putin “one of the greatest leaders in the world, if not the greatest in the world still alive today”, called everyone in the room “my family and my friends”. can be seen happening.

He added in English, with a …