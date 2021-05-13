Stevenson’s slam leads Marshall to win over La. Tech – Huntington Herald Dispatch

LATEST

Stevenson's slam leads Marshall to win over La. Tech

BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky — Marshall’s offense brought its bats to its opener in the Conference USA Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

The Herd pounded out 16 hits — the biggest being a towering grand slam from Mya Stevenson — to earn a 9-2 win over Louisiana Tech in Marshall’s first game of the day at WKU Softball Complex in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

With the win, Marshall advanced to Wednesday’s late game against No. 3 seed Charlotte, which completed after presstime.

Marshall took control of the game in the top of the second inning as Paige Halliwill started the scoring with an RBI single that scored Grace Chelemen. Halliwill then came around to score on a single by Aly Harrell to make it 2-0 Herd.

With confidence building, Marshall produced a bases-loaded situation for Stevenson, who sent a 2-2 pitch onto the third deck of a parking garage located in behind left field at WKU Softball Complex to produce a 6-0 lead.

The Herd continued to pound out hits from there, producing run-scoring opportunities in each frame except the fourth.

However, nothing came across as the Bulldogs were able to scrape together enough defensive plays to get out of jams.

Louisiana Tech made things interesting in the bottom of the fifth when the Bulldogs loaded the bases against Marshall freshman Bri McCown, then cashed in a pair of runs on a throwing error by Herd shortstop Sierra Huerta.

Huerta immediately made up for the miscue, throwing out a runner at home on the next at-bat, which helped the Herd get out of the frame with a 6-2 advantage still.

Marshall finally was able to tack on some insurance for McCown in the top of the seventh when Chelemen and Halliwill again got things started.

After Chelemen doubled, Halliwill tripled off the top of the wall in right-center field to score Chelemen before scoring on a Camryn Michallas single. Harrell later added a single to score Michallas to set the final score.

Chelemen, Halliwill, Harrell and Saige Pye each had three hits in the win for Marshall.

Stevenson’s home run was her eighth of the season.

McCown went the distance, allowing two runs — one earned — on five hits while walking two, hitting three batters and striking out three in a complete-game win in her first collegiate conference tournament appearance.

