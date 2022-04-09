Stewart hits a hole-in-one at Sync Masters and celebrates with son, who is also his caddy

2022 Masters Golf Tournament Scotty Schaeffler lines up on the put-up on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters Golf Tournament on Friday, April 8. The world’s top-ranked golfer went into the weekend with a five-stroke lead.

2022 Masters Golf Tournament Tiger Woods plays a shot on the fifth hole on Friday. He made a rough start with four bogeys in his first five holes, but he recovered to finish with a 2-over-par 74.

2022 Masters Golf Tournament Colin Morikawa hits his tee shot on the 12th hole on Friday.

2022 Masters Golf Tournament Fans – or patrons, as he is referred to at Augusta National Golf Club – get a glimpse of Woods as he approaches the 11th green on Friday.