Stewart Sink scored the 16th hole in the Masters

It was the 24th ace in tournament history at 16, and the first since Tommy Fleetwood last year. Padraig Harrington and Kirk Triplett made one hole each in consecutive groups in 2004.

Sink, 48, a two-time PGA Tour winner last season, bogeyed the par-5 15th hole, where he tried to reach the green in two but got watered. He made up for that mistake with a magic stroke for 16 runs.

This was his sixth ace on the Tour since he began tracking such data in 1983.

It was Reagan’s birthday, and Sink joked that the hole-in-one and the ball would be his only gift. “That should be enough, shouldn’t it?” Sink said. On getting more serious, he said, “I knew it was going in because all the patrons in front were looking at it (from a perfect …