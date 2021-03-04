LATEST

“Stick to Sports …”: LeBron James secretly shot shots at Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his comments on players talking about politics. sport

Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been handing him over ever since he sensationally waved Lebron James for his political stance.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic shook the game world when he began to support an extremely controversial notion: players should stay away from the game. He gave the following statement:

“[LeBron] Ibrahimovic said, “He is unprecedented in what he is doing, but I don’t like when people get some kind of situation, they do and do politics at the same time.” “You do what you are good at.” The category of work you do. I play football because I am the best at playing football.

“I don’t do politics. If I were a political politician, I would have done politics. This is the first mistake people make when they become famous and they are in a certain position. Stay away from it Just do what you do best because it doesn’t feel good. “

It came to universal criticism in the sports world. Despite all of Flack’s meeting, Zlatan refused to back down. He made this statement to withdraw his previous one:

“Athletes unite the world, politics divides it. Our role is to unite the world in what we do best. Athletes must be athletes and leaders must do politics.”

Perhaps he believes that issues such as systemic racism and discrimination are not political. But in the unfortunate picture that is currently in world politics, it is no longer factual. Everything is political.

LeBron slaps back on Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a tweet about James Kelly Loeffler

Kyle Loeffler, who lost his bid for Georgia’s Senate seat, has recently been voted out of the Atlanta Dream of the WNBA. James posted a link about the same with the caption ‘Stick to Sports’.

It is clear that James is still savvy about Zlatan’s comments about players and politics. And he has every reason. Telling an African-American not to do injustice to their own community faces is a clever trick.

