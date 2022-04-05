Stigma failed Kurt Cobain nearly 30 years ago and continues to fail people with addiction even now.

On or around April 5, 1994, Kurt Cobain died of a shot himself in the head, with a lethal dose of heroin in his blood.

The world’s biggest rock star died at the age of 27.

Few had to deal with the sudden fame experienced by the Nirvana frontman – his album took the number 1 spot on Michael Jackson’s charts before the age of 25. But there are parts of the rock legend’s story that are common among many struggling people. Addiction: Childhood trauma, accommodation instability, and chronic physical pain.

And, like so many others in addiction, Cobain lost many opportunities to feel better because of stigma and outdated drug laws—both of which continue to this day.

Cobain used heroin…