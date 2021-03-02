“Still annoys me for not making the All-Star Game”: LeBron James explains why he still isn’t named an All-Star in 2004 as a cheater. sport

LeBron James said it is still troubling that he was not named as an All-Star in 2004, when he was a rogue.

LeBron James is one of the best basketball players to have stepped on the court. For the past 18 years, James has been giving his all, no matter what the sport is. Many believe, once all is said and done, it will be GOAT.

King James has been entertaining his millions of fans around the league for almost two decades. His impressive and generational generational resume proves to us why he is considered one of the biggest megastars in the game.

On March 7, LeBron will start in his 17th consecutive All-Star Game. The only time he didn’t really make the team was when he was a young 19-year-old, entering the league directly from high school.

It is extremely rare for a player to make an All-Star team in his cheating year. However, in an interview, he said:

“It was incredible. First of all, I’m a kid from Akron, Ohio and I was in Los Angeles for my first All-Star weekend. For me, being here for my family was an incredible moment. Obviously, I’m all. -Star wanted to be in the game, yet it bothers me a little bit, but I came to dominate it. ”

‘Spending that program in my first year is something I will not forget’: LeBron James

Of course, LeBron James is no stranger to All-Star Weekend. He has gone every weekend to participate in the event. In his first year, he was a part of the rogue challenge exhibition game. When asked to talk about their first All-Star weekend, James Reminded and said:

“It’s just happening here and around Mello and De Wade and the rest of the people, you know I’m becoming a part of the festivities, which I’ve seen all my life. I’m ‘Wow! How wonderful it would be to be a part of All-Star Weekend. ‘For this to be my rookie year and for me to be a rookie challenge, it was something I will never forget. I also got a chance to wear some dope shoes that night … that was a long time ago. I’m happy. “

Lebron scored some great points for the first-year player, but clearly not enough to land him an All-Star spot over the likes of Tracy McGrady or Vince Carter or Paul Pearce.

In its 18th season, the 4-time NBA champion is showing no signs of slowing down at all. He continued to dominate the league. With an average of 25.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.8 per game, he is making a strong case for this season’s MVP. He is coming off a championship season in the hopes of leading his team to the same success.