Still insufficient in Orange after football party against Denmark

Still insufficient in Orange after football party against Denmark

The Dutch national team has won over Denmark on Saturday evening. Thanks to two goals from Steven Bergwijn, a striking header from Nathan Acke and a penalty from Memphis Depay, the Orange team won the exhibition game 4–2. football field Measures the basic players of the Dutch national team with a score.

player report Orange against Denmark










player Shape
Mark Fleckken 5
Denzel Dumfries 6,5
Matthijs de Ligta 6
Virgil Van Dijko 6
Nathan Aki 5,5
daily blind 5,5
tune copminers 6,5
Steven Burgess 7
frankie de jango Read Full News

Copyright © 2022 The Miracle Tech.