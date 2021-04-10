ENTERTAINMENT

Still mourning the loss of ‘Timeless’? Here’s where you can find the cast – Film Daily

Time travel has been a recurring subject in pop culture, especially with sci-fi films & television. Continuing the legacy of time travel shows & movies like Doctor Who & Back to The Future, Timeless made its mark on its audience when it premiered on TV almost five years ago.

With a talented cast and time-hopping plotline, Timeless became yet another successful fantasy action-adventure TV series consisting of time travel. Aired on TV from 2016 to 2018, the NBC-produced sci-fi series is now available on Hulu premium streaming platform for an indulgent (re)watch.

For beloved fans, aka Clockblockers, who’ve followed the thrilling sci-fi adventure all along, – two seasons, a rushed finale, and a feature-length film – here’s what the cast of Timeless are up to.

Contents hide
1 Matt Lanter
2 Abigail Spencer
3 Malcolm Barrett
4 Goran Visnijc
5 Sakina Jaffrey

Matt Lanter

Matt Latner, who plays the brooding Delta Force soldier Wyatt Logan in Timeless, has a low-key impressive resume as an actor. While wrapping up Timeless, Latner was simultaneously working in the animated series, Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, as a voice actor. Latner voiced Anakin Skywalker’s character and while he was no Ewan McGregor, fans still loved his interpretation.

Later, Matt Latner made an appearance in The Mandalorian as “New Republic Soldier” and worked in a handful of other films. In 2021, the actor is set to share screen in the upcoming superhero TV series, Jupiter’s Legacy, alongside actors Josh Duhamel & Leslie Bibb.

Abigail Spencer

Cast as Lucy Preston in Timeless, Abigail Spencer is a highly acclaimed, in-demand actress. From her recurring roles on Suits, Mad Men, and Hawthorne to her critically acclaimed role in SundanceTV-produced Rectify to Timeless, Spencer has had her hands full in the past decade.

The last lead role Abigail Spencer took upon was for Hulu’s Reprisal in 2019. Recently, it was reported by Deadline that the actress will join ABC’s Rebel in a recurring role as Misha, a brilliant cardiothoracic surgeon.

Malcolm Barrett

Malcolm Barrett plays the time-travelling developer Rufus Carlin in Timeless. Barrett is another talented actor who has a long list of accolades to his name. The actor is best known for his roles in The Hurt Locker, Dear White People, and My Best Friend’s Girl.

In 2021, the multifaceted Malcolm Barrett showed up on our television screens as Ted White, Aretha Franklin’s ex-husband, in the third season of the NatGeo production, Genius: Aretha.

Goran Visnijc

Cast as Garcia Flynn, Goran Visnijc was already a well-known television actor before his tenure in NBC’s Timeless. Best known for his role as Dr. Luka Kovac in the long-running NBC hospital drama IS, Visnijc is always up for challenging roles.

The Croatian actor has worked with quite a few Hollywood’s A-listers including Steven Spielberg on his thriller, Extant. Just last month, season 3 of international crime-action series Crossing Lines premiered in the U.S. in which Visnijc plays the kidnapping expert Marco Corazza.

Sakina Jaffrey

Sakina Jaffrey, who plays Denise Christopher in Timeless, is best known for her roles in House of Cards, The Mindy Project, and Mr. Robot. In 2020, Jaffrey appeared in TV series like Defending Jacob as Lynn Canavan and Little Voice as Vilina. The Indian-American actress also lended her voice to the character Doctor in the animated film Soul.

Sakina Jaffrey has her hands full with her role as Mrs. Headwood in Apple TV’s Snowpiercer.

Snowpiercer has successfully completed two seasons with a third to be announced soon which will have Jaffrey as a recurring character.

Have you watched Timeless? If not, we highly suggest a binge-watching session to be arranged this weekend. If you’re already a Clockblocker, which cast member was your favorite character in Timeless? Let us know in the comments below!

