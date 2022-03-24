Stimulus checks for gas? Here’s what could be coming your way.

Americans already faced heavy inflation when Gas prices hit all-time high earlier this month. Now, some lawmakers want the federal government to offer stimulus payments or discount checks to help ease the pain at the pump.

According to a new bill proposed by Reps, Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois, families with two children could get up to $300 a month, as long as the country’s Average gas prices exceed $4 per gallon. All three legislators are Democrats.

And on Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom