Stimulus checks for high gas prices? Here’s how it could happen

A group of Democratic lawmakers wants to ease the burden on American motorists, who are saddled with high gas prices, by offering another round of stimulus checks.

House Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois are co-sponsoring a bill that would authorize a $100 monthly energy rebate for any month this year in which the national average gas price exceeds $4 per gallon. be more.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average national gas price was recently $4.24 per gallon.

Air…