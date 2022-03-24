Stimulus Checks for High Gas Prices: Relief Proposals

The government wants to give you money to pay for gas.

Gas prices continued to rise month after month in 2021, reaching historic highs since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, lawmakers want to help families cope with rising costs by withholding gas taxes or sending only cash.

While the proposed payments are not officially being called stimulus checks, many recipients will see them in essentially the same way. This would be money paid by individual states or the federal government to provide relief to eligible people.

In such a situation, there is a need for relief due to high gas prices. According to AAA data, gas prices nationally average $4.24. Prices are under record now…