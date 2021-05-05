Stock futures rise, GM affirms forecast, ADP jobs on tap – Fox Business

U.S. equity futures were modestly higher on Wednesday as investors await the ADP jobs report and digest General Motors earnings after the automaker reaffirmed its full year guidance.

The major futures indexes suggest a gain of 0.4% when the trading begins in Wall Street with the Nasdaq slightly higher.

This follows Tuesday’s mixed market which drove the Nasdaq to its worst session since March, tech laggards also pulled the S&P 500 lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to squeeze out a gain late in the session aided by Caterpillar.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34133.03 +19.80 +0.06% SP500 S&P 500 4164.66 -28.00 -0.67% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13633.503441 -261.61 -1.88%

GM reaffirmed its full-year guidance with the shares set to open with a gain of 2%. CEO Mary Barra, in a letter to investors, said “We are also reaffirming our guidance for the full year, and based on what we know today, we see results coming in at the higher end of the $10 billion to $11 billion EBIT-adjusted range we shared earlier this year” this despite ongoing production challenges tied to the chip shortage.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 55.22 -1.96 -3.43%

In economic news, investors will get the first of the week’s three labor-related reports with ADP’s data on private sector hiring at 8:15 AM ET.

Economists are looking for a gain of 800,000 private-sector jobs, significantly above March’s slightly weaker than expected increase of 517,000.

The Institute for Supply Management will report its non-manufacturing PMI for April. This key gauge of activity in the services sector of the economy is expected to expand further into record territory to 64.3, taking out the previous month’s record high of 63.7. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Most economic indicators point to improving conditions, but investors are worried about renewed coronavirus outbreaks and a possible uptick in inflation.

Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen appeared to stoke those worries. Selling on Wall Street accelerated after Yellen said interest rates may have to rise to keep the economy from overheating. She later downplayed her comments during an interview with The Wall Street Journal after markets closed.

US TRADE DEFICIT HITS RECORD

Facebook also in focus as the company prepares to decide whether to reinstate President Trump’s account.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FB FACEBOOK, INC. 318.36 -4.22 -1.31%

After the close of trading attention will turn to Fox News and Fox Business parent Fox Corporation, ride-hailing service Uber Technologies, life and health insurer MetLife, and online payments giant PayPal.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FOXA FOX CORP. 36.74 +0.13 +0.36% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 52.99 -1.86 -3.39% PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 250.16 -8.93 -3.45% MET METLIFE, INC. 64.36 +0.10 +0.16%

In Europe, London’s FTSE added 1.2%, Germany’s DAX gained 1.3% and France’s CAC rose 0.9%.

In Asia, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.5%, while markets in China and Japan were closed for holidays.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 72 cents to $66.41 per barrel. The contract rose $1.20 on Tuesday to $65.69 a barrel. Brent crude, used to price international oils, added 77 cents to $69.65 per barrel in London. It advanced $1.32 cents the previous session to $68.88 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.