Stock Market Open: Stock market buzzed, Sensex-Nifty picked up momentum as soon as it opened – Stock Market Picked Rise Sensex Nifty Open High Amid Global Cues US Fed Hike Interest Rate tutk

Share Market Open: Seeing the beginning of the stock market on Thursday, it seemed that in the evening before Holika Dahan, the market has ended by burning the negativity. Since the pre-open session itself, when the stock market running in positive note opened, the market was seen playing ‘green’ colour.

Sensex-Nifty both open in green zone

Both BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened in green zone. The Sensex is trading at 57,638.52 points with an increase of 821.87 points or 1.45% at 9.23 am. While Nifty is also not behind in this matter. After climbing more than 300 points in the pre-open session, after the market opened, it gained about 228 points at 9.27 am. It opened at 17,202.90 points.

Sensex made a new jump in morning trading. At 10.20 am, it recorded an increase of 1,016.61 points or 1.79%. Then it was trading at 57,833.26 points.

Sensex high jump

HDFC shares shine

The biggest gain of 3.05% on the Sensex was seen in HDFC’s stock. Whereas on Nifty, this stock took a gain of 2.90%. Apart from this, shares of Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank were top-performers. All the 30 companies included in the Sensex have a bullish trend.

The US Federal Reserve has announced a 0.25% increase in policy interest rates. The market had already expected this, so there was no huge turmoil regarding this decision in the morning trade. These days, the highest inflation in 40 years is being seen in America and to bring this under control, the Federal Reserve has increased the interest rates.

Markets closed on Wednesday

The stock markets closed with a bullish trend on Wednesday even before the US Federal Reserve announced an increase in interest rates. The BSE Sensex closed 1,039.80 points higher at 56,816.65 points due to strong global trend and strong global trend in IT, banking and finance companies. While NSE Nifty also closed at 16,975.35 points with a gain of 312.35 points.

