Stock market plunges after four days fast; Nifty reaches below 14,900

The Indian equity market index ended at the end of Tuesday’s session, pulled by financial and metal stocks. At the close, the BSE Sensex fell 49.601 points to 49161.81 and the Nifty fell 91.60 points to close at 14850.80.

All the indices in the Nifty sector were red except the Nifty Pharma Index, which fell the most by 2.2 per cent in the Nifty Metal Index.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, HUL, Bajaj Finsar, Titan Business, and Bajaj Finance were among the largest indices today, followed by other stocks like JSW Steel, Hindalco, Wipro and Divis Labs. . .

On the other hand, NTPC, ONGC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, and SBI topped. Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, BPCL, and UPL are also additional beneficiaries.

The Nifty PSE Index, which inaugurates shares of state-owned companies, gained the most since February 25, rising for 15 consecutive days to post the longest winning streak in history.

Rising COVID cases in Asian countries are causing little negative concern for markets. European markets are trading on a weak note, with shares in the US markets rising as well as Asian markets.