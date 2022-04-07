Stock Market Sectors: Stock market update: Power stocks down as market falls

NEW DELHI: Power shares closed lower in the Thursday’s session.

Suzlon Energy(up 8.29%), Voltamp Transformers(up 3.93%), NHPC(up 3.89%), Energy Development Company(up 2.35%), CESC(up 1.96%), NLC India(up 1.88%), SJVN(up 1.22%), GE Power India Limited(up 0.33%) and NTPC(up 0.33%) stood among the top gainers.

Adani Power(down 4.98%), Reliance Power(down 4.91%), DPSC(down 4.70%), Tata Power Company(down 4.14%), Gujarat Industries Power(down 4.01%), Transformers and Rectifiers(India)(down 4.01%), Orient Green Power Company(down 3.82%), PTC India(down 3.62%), Indowind Energy(down 3.60%) and Alstom T&D India(down 3.45%) were among the top losers of the day.

The NSE Nifty50 index ended 168.1 points down at 17639.55, while the 30-share BSE Sensex closed down 575.46 points at 59034.95.

