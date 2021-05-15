ENTERTAINMENT

Stock market swing between red and green mark, Sensex gains, Nifty declines

Indian stock markets traded in a narrow range on Friday, with fluctuations between profit and loss. At the close, on the NSE, the broader 50-share index closed at 14,678, down 19 points or 0.13 percent, defending the 14,650-point mark. In contrast, the BSE benchmark Sensex rose 42 points to 48733 points.

Overall, 21 of the 30 Sensex stocks and 34 of the 50 Nifty stocks ended the day in red. Coal India, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Grasim, and IndusInd Bank on Nifty and M&M, SBI, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s Labs and NTPC on the Sensex ended the day as the top laggards.

On a weekly basis, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 indices declined by about 1 percent.

On the upside, Asian Paints, UPL, ITC, Nestle India, L&T, HUL, Britannia, PowerGrid and Reliance Industries were the joint top gainers of the day.

According to CMIE, about 7.4 million Indians have lost their jobs due to the lockdown; Meanwhile, the unemployment rate has increased to 8 percent in April from 65 percent in March.

