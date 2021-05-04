Stocks are flat after tech names give up early gains – CNBC

U.S. stocks churned near the flat line on Wednesday after major tech stocks gave back an early rebound.

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 were hovering near Tuesday’s closing level shortly before 10:30 a.m., while the Dow shed 84 points

Major tech shares rose at the open but lost ground as the morning progressed. Apple held on to a 1% gain, but Tesla and Amazon fell into the red. Activision Blizzard also lost some of its post-earnings pop to trade about 3.7% higher.

Outside of tech, General Motors shares climbed 2.2% in early trading after earnings blew past expectations.

Private payrolls rose by 742,000 jobs in April, according to ADP. This result was below expectations of 800,000 jobs from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

ADP did revise its March report upward by 48,000 jobs. These numbers come ahead of Friday’s closely-watched jobs report.

On Tuesday, investors exited technology and growth stocks, pushing the Nasdaq Composite down 1.9%. Along with losses in Apple and Tesla, shares of Netflix lost 1.2%, and Microsoft dropped 1.6%. Amazon and Facebook shed 2.2% and 1.3%, respectively. Alphabet fell 1.6%.

The struggles for tech stocks come after a strong string of earnings for some of the biggest companies in the stock market failed to push the major indexes significantly higher.

“With the S&P 500 around 1% away from record highs, plenty of good news is priced into the market, so stocks look potentially vulnerable to disappointments,” UBS strategists said in a note.