Stocks drop as investors digest Fed’s comments, eye more sanctions

US stocks fell on Wednesday as investors looked to more scathing comments from major monetary policymakers. These suggest that more members of the Federal Reserve were open to raising interest rates and moving aggressively to reduce demand and persistently high levels of inflation.

The S&P 500 dropped, hitting losses after the blue-chip index was down 1.3% in Tuesday’s session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also extended the decline. In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.6%, its highest level since May 2019.

Events over Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Western response came into focus on Wednesday as the US announced another round of sanctions…