Stocks Drop. Investors Buy the Tech Dip. – Barron’s

U.S. equities fell in afternoon trading Tuesday after climbing early following gains in Asia. Investors were favoring tech stocks.

By the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 141 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was down 0.5%. the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.15%.

In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 1.4%. The Shanghai Composite ticked up 0.3%. The FTSE 100 in London ended little changed, while the CAC 40 in Paris and Frankfurt’s DAX fell 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

The outperformance in technology stocks come on the back of a selloff last week. Meanwhile, value stocks were dropping even more on the day, even though investors are optimistic about global reopenings and an economic recovery. The underperformance in value shares may be momentary, not lasting. “I would say it’s a breather,” said Ian Gendler, executive director of Value Line Research. “I don’t think it’s any kind of [longer] trend.”

Macy’s (ticker: M) stock fell 0.6% after initially gaining as the company reported earnings of 39 cents a share, beating forecasts for a loss of 41 cents a share. The retailer posted sales of $4.7 billion, above expectations for $4.4 billion.

Home Depot (HD) slipped 0.7% after reporting a profit of $3.86 a share for its latest quarter, beating forecasts for $3.08 a share, on sales of $37.5 billion, above expectations for $34.9 billion.

Walmart (WMT) stock rose 2.3% after reporting earnings of $1.69 a share for its fiscal first quarter, beating forecasts for $1.21 a share, on sales of $138 billion, above expectations for $131 billion.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock gained 2.3% after getting upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at J.P. Morgan.

Snowflake (SNOW) stock rose 4.8% after getting upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Rosenblatt.

Vivendi stock rose more than 1.6% in trading in France after the French media giant said it may sell an additional 10% of Universal Music—the group behind acts including Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and Kendrick Lamar—to “an American investor.” Vivendi plans to list Universal Music in Amsterdam by the end of September and values the group at €33 billion ($40 billion).

Shares in Vodafone sank more than 8.9% in London trading, after the telecommunications giant missed analyst expectations for full-year earnings, despite returning to profit to the tune of €536 million in the 12 months to the end of March, following a €455 million loss in the year prior.

Imperial Brands stock rose 1.5% in London trading, after the tobacco group reported a solid first half of its fiscal year and said it was on track to deliver its full-year targets. Revenue rose 6% to £15.5 billion in the six months to the end of March, driven by strong growth in next-generation products such as vaping—which have previously faced headwinds.

Shares in Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest car maker formed out of the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group earlier this year, fell 0.04% in Milan trading after initially rising. The group and Foxconn —the assembler of Apple’s iPhone—were set to announce a new partnership Tuesday.

