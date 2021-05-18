LATEST

Stocks Open Higher, Led by Tech – The Wall Street Journal

U.S. stocks edged up at the opening Tuesday, suggesting that the major indexes are poised for a muted rebound with technology stocks likely to outperform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, while the broad S&P 500 was up 0.1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3%, putting technology shares on course to pare some recent losses.

Stocks have been choppy in recent trading sessions as concerns about a spike in inflation weighed on sentiment. Investors are contending with a raft of unknowns, such as whether rising prices will prove temporary or more persistent, and whether the Federal Reserve will act by raising interest rates sooner than planned.

“That always was the key risk: central banks taking away the liquidity punch bowl before the party has ended,” said Brian O’Reilly, head of market strategy for Mediolanum International Funds.

Inflation ranging between 2% and 4% could be the “sweet spot” for stocks, said Mr. O’Reilly. The economic rebound that is fueling inflation is likely to continue benefiting stocks that are sensitive to the reopening, such as banks, as well as travel and leisure companies. But companies with strong balance sheets and an ability to raise prices, such as pharmaceutical companies and makers of common household goods, should also do well, he said.

