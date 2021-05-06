Stocks rise as tech, bank gains offset healthcare slide – WKOW

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains in banks and household goods makers offset falling healthcare stocks. That sector fell broadly after news last night that the White House supports waiving intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccines to help immunize poorer countries faster. Shares of drugmaker Moderna lost 1.9% despite the company reporting its first-ever quarterly profit, helped by the company’s coronavirus vaccine. Investors are still digesting corporate earnings and turning their attention to Friday’s jobs report for April. Economists expect the data to show employers hired 975,000 workers last month, roughly the same number as in March.