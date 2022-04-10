Stoinis Guides LSG In Tricky Chase After Early Stutter

Read more

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. Lucknow made two changes to their playing XI as Marcus Stoinis got a place after returning from the Pakistan tour as he replaced Evin Lewis. While Dushmantha Chammera got a chance in place of Andrew Tye. Rajasthan also made a couple of changes as Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen came in for Yashasvi Jaiswal and Navdeep Saini.

The two in-form teams will battle it out to earn two crucial points and strengthen their position on the table. Lucknow have impressed many on their debut season with their collective performances, they have won three out of four matches and enjoying a spot in the top 4. While Rajasthan Royals also looked like a solid side on papers…