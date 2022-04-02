Stoke City 1 Sheffield United 0: Blades player ratings as they crash out of play-off places

In a poor game devoid of any real quality or magic, it was usually a moment of luck that settled it as Josh Tyman’s cross, passing John Egan to Wes Foderingham, proved to be the winner.

United banished all their senior strikers, giving teenager Daniel Jebison his first championship start, while fellow youngster Will Osula later took him off the bench.

JBison probably had the best second half of a goal for United, while Morgan Gibbs-White and substitute Ben Osborne also had good chances to forget the Blades in Staffordshire one afternoon.

Here’s how we rated the Blades players in their loss to Stoke.