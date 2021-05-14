‘STOLEN SWEETHEART’ – Riansh FF Character sketch

Hi everyone! Thanks for all the love you showered to Love Beyond the World. This story revolves around Riddhima and Vansh who are college students…..
Characters
Kapoor Family
1. Riddhima Kapoor- Daughter of Kapoors. Studying in 3rd year in a business college. Sister of Ramansh.
2. Ramansh Kapoor- Son of Kapoors. Last year of business college. Elder brother of Riddhima.
3. Asha Kapoor- Mother of Riddhima and Ramansh. Wife of Jai. Helps him to run business side by side.
4. Jai Kapoor- Head of the Kapoor Family. Husband of Asha. Father of Riddhima and Ramansh.
Singhania Family
1. Vansh Rai Singhania- Son of the Singhanias. Handles business and is studying side by side. Loves his family and girlfriend very much. (Shock laga)
2. Ishani Rai Singhania- Sister of Vansh. Doing a fashion designing course. Loves Vansh but hates his girlfriend. (Lol)
3. Siya Rai Singhania- Sister if Vansh and Ishani. Loves her family very much.
4. Uma Rai Singhania- Mother of Vansh, Ishani and Siya. Wife of Ajay.
5. Ajay Rai Singhania- Head of the Singhania Family. Handles business perfectly. Father of Vansh, Ishani and Siya.
6. Kabir Rai Singhania- Vansh’s cousin brother. Son of Chanchal and Rudra.
7. Aryan Rai Singhania- Kabir’s brother. Son of Chanchal and Rudra.
8. Indrani Rai Singhania- Mother of Ajay and Rudra. Loves her grandchildren.
(Big family you see)
Others
Ragini- Vansh’s girlfriend. Her father is the dean of the college they all study in. Rich, classy and moody girl.
Angre- Vansh’s best friend, his father (Vikram) is Ajay’s manager. Always ready to do anything for Vansh.
Natasha- Riddhima’s best friend. Knows that Riddhima is a shy girl and is with her all the time in college.
Rajesh- Ragini’s father. A businessman and Dean of the college.
Dev- Ramansh’s best friend. Supports him very much
These are characters of this FF. I will try to upload the first episode soon. I didn’t upload any pictures because I didn’t have much time.
Tanvi
