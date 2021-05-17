STOLEN SWEETHEART- RIANSH FF EPI 3 ‘Friends’

Hi everyone… So this is the 3rd Episode. Hope you all like it. Please do comment. Ek haath se likhna mushkil kaam hai…

Riddhima and Ramansh reach the college.

Ramansh: Riddhima… I will meet you late today.

Riddhima: Hmm you will also go for practice, right?

Ramansh: Yes. You will too I know.

Riddhima: Thank you…. I will meet you in the evening here. Ok?

Ramansh (smiling): Yes.

Riddhima reaches her class smiling and sees Ragini talking to Dev. Riddhima clears her throat to come inside.

Dev: Riddhima! Come on.

Ragini: Here she is…. My bad luck

Dev: Don’t say that…lo.. I mean Ragini. We will meet for practice. Bye

Ragini: Bye.. (makes a kissing sound)

Riddhima was sitting when Natasha came inside. Riddhima patted Natasha on her shoulder.

Natasha: Sorry…. I said na…

Riddhima: Yeah I know. But don’t do this next time. After all you got paired with your secret crush (winks)

Natasha: Riddhu… Please.

Riddhima: Accha baba ok. Let’s focus on studies.(mumbling) where is Vansh??

Natasha: Eagerly waiting for Vansh..??

Riddhima: He is already committed.

Vansh enters the class and directly goes to Ragini. This made Riddhima feel a bit weird. The classes ended and Riddhima reached the auditorium. Vansh also came there. Even their steps were echoed on the floor.

Vansh: Ready?

Riddhima: Sure that I will not disappoint you.

Vansh: Let’s start.

Saying so he made Riddhima stand Infront of him. He held her hand and taught her a few steps. Riddhima silently followed everything and kept staring him.

Vansh: So next is the lift up step.. so can I… Riddhima?

Riddhima: Huh? Umm. Yes.

Vansh lifted Riddhima up in the air and she rested her head on his shoulder.

Vansh: So, you learnt much today.

Riddhima: Did I do well?

Vansh: Yes.

Riddhima: So, it’s time I should leave.

Vansh: Me too. So we are friends, right?

Riddhima: For sure.

They both were walking together to the gate. There was a silence between them and Ragini pounced at Vansh from back.

Vansh: Ragini… You know I don’t like this.

Ragini: But I loveee this..

Vansh(smiling): How was your practice?

Ragini: Huh? Woh.. Actually….Good. They went well.

Riddhima (thinking): Here she is, but.. why am I bothered? Leave it Riddhima. Where is this Natasha….

Ramansh reaches and breaks Riddhima’s thought.

Ramansh: Riddhima? Let’s go.

Riddhima: Bhai! How was your practice. I didn’t even ask her name. Tell na.

Ramansh: Her name is Shreya.

Natasha: You know Riddhima, Bhai was so gentle with her….

Ramansh: Wait you both…(gets a call) Hello? What? Yes we are coming.

Riddhima: What happened Bhai?

Ramansh: Dad is back. We should go.

Riddhima: Oh no… We should reach home fast. Natasha, my phone will be off. Bhai come let’s go.

Ramansh and Riddhima leave in a hurry. Vansh comes searching for Riddhima. He goes to Natasha and Angre.

Vansh: Angre?

Angre: Hi, you are here?

Vansh: Yes.. Natasha you know where Riddhima is?

Natasha (little sadly): She left for home.

Angre: Any problem?

Natasha: No, it’s…it’s fine. Angre, we will meet tomorrow. Ok?

Angre: Yeah fine but….

Before Angre could say anything Natasha left.

Angre: What happened to her?

Vansh: We will ask her tomorrow. Let’s go home.

At JK Mansion

Riddhima and Ramansh reach home. Riddhima gives her phone to Ramansh and takes her and Ramansh’s bag upstairs. Ramansh goes to the hall where Jai and Asha were talking. He knocks the door.

Jai: Ramansh, come in.

Ramansh goes and takes blessings from him.

Ramansh: How are you dad?

Jai: Absolutely fine beta. How are your studies going?

Ramansh: Really nice… I am participating in a dance competition. Every student is compulsory to take part.

Jai: Good. Is Riddhima also taking part?

Asha: Ask her na. I will call her.

Riddhima: No need mumma. I am here.

She goes to Jai and takes blessings.

Riddhima: How are you Dad?

Jai: Are you also participating?

Riddhima (with her head down): It is compulsory so I had to.

Jai: These college staff, what is a need to dance? Asha she still studying because you wanted. Or else I would have get her married to someone.(to Riddhima) You have a partner also? Who is he?

Riddhima: Vansh Rai Singhania

Jai: Whoever it is, just stay aware.

Riddhima: Ji.

Jai: Now go! I want to talk to my son.

Riddhima left from their teary eyed. She had seen his father doing partiality since she was born. But Ramansh loves him very much. This is the only reason she is able to complete her studies.

Everything went normal next 2 days. Riddhima and Vansh practiced together, and slowly, Riddhima and Vansh became really close friends. They exchanged their numbers but never called. Riddhima was always jealous seeing Ragini with Vansh. One day when both of them were walking in the garden after finishing their practice….

Vansh: You know, you really learnt everything fastly.

Riddhima: Thanks…

Vansh: So competition in is 3days, and we must be preparing hard for it.

Riddhima: Of course ..

Vansh: Well… I am sure we will win because of you

Riddhima had a very nice smile on her face until a voice made her shake in fear.

Jai: Riddhima!

Riddhima fell silent and left in the car with Jai. They both reached home. Jai pulled Riddhima by her hand to the house. Ramansh also followed them in other car.

Jai: What was that?

Riddhima: I was just…

Jai:. I gave you permission to dance with him, doesn’t mean you will laugh and talk to him!

Riddhima had tears in her eyes. But she knew she wasn’t wrong. She decided to speak up.

Riddhima: Dad.. what is wrong in talking to a friend? We were just discussing that….

Jai(cutting): Now you have got a mouth to speak! You will answer back to your elders! You are not going out of the house for next 2 days!

Riddhima went thumping to her room with tears in her eyes. She closed the door and was crying.

2 days passed, Vansh became very worried about Riddhima. He decided to call her. He dialed the no.

Vansh: Hello?

The phone was picked by Jai.

Jai: Who is this?

Vansh: Riddhima’s friend. Can I talk to her?

Jai: No.

Saying so he hang up the phone. Vansh became very confused. He decided to ask her friend.

Vansh: Natasha?

Natasha: What?

Vansh: Is there any problem? I mean, Riddhima is not coming since two days… We have competition tomorrow evening…

Natasha: She will directly come tomorrow. Her father is very cruel to her. He has punished her not to be out for two days.

Vansh: But for what?

Natasha: Being friend with you.

Vansh(thinking): Shit… She is punished because of me. Now where is Ragini? I have not seen her since morning.

Precap- Dance competition starts…

Holding and writing with one hand is difficult, but need to thank @1234Aayu and @Attractiveuser for reading ‘endings are sometimes sad’ and giving me strength.

