STOLEN SWEETHEART- RIANSH FF EPI 4 ‘Caught cheating’

Vansh(thinking): Shit… She is punished because of me. I have to find Ragini… Where is she?

After roaming in the whole college, only one place was left. The auditorium. He opened the door of the auditorium and what he saw, broke him.

He saw Ragini and Dev were kissing each other, intimately. His bag fell of from his hand which disturbed Ragini and Dev.

Ragini: Oh no … ..

Vansh: You cheated me…..

Dev: I am sorry Vansh, Ragini and I love each other.

Vansh picked his bag and was going out when he bumped to Riddhima.

Vansh: Riddhima !?

Riddhima: Shhh! Come with me. What happened to you?

Vansh was holding Riddhima’s hand. His gripp became tight.

Vansh: Ragini cheated me….

Riddhima: What!? Wait… First we have go or Bhai will see us and if he does I will be killed.

Riddhima pulled Vansh and they reached to an empty hall.

Riddhima: Vansh, I know what you are going…. But winning this competition is better than thinking of that cheater. It’s her fault, she lost a gem.

Vansh kept looking at her.

Vansh: Why are you here?

Riddhima: I ran from home just to practice… Fast we should start.

They both practiced and shared a long time eye lock which was broken by Riddhima’s timer.

Riddhima: I will directly meet you at competition because I can’t run again and again. Bye..

Saying so she left. Vansh kept adoring her and smiled. He also left for home.

At JK Mansion

Riddhima jumps to her room by the window and changes her clothes. She opens the door and goes to her mother.

Riddhima: Mumma…

Asha: are, Riddhima, please help me put up these plates.

Saying so, a plate fell from Asha’s hand and broke in several pieces. Jai entered the kitchen and saw Riddhima picking up the pieces.

Jai: Good! Very good! First talk to elders shamelessly, and then break my house. Why a plate? Throw it on my head, this is want you want right!?

Riddhima silently picked up all the pieces and threw them. She didn’t even look towards anyone and went to her room.

At VR Mansion

Vansh very sadly reached home. He was sad at himself for being in relationship with such a girl. He entered the home and directly went to the room.

Dadi: Angre, what happened to him?

Uma: He is looking a bit sad.

Ishani: Did he fight with someone?

Aryan: Must be scolded by any teacher.

Siya: Could be (Kitna bolte hain )

Angre: STOP! Let me speak.

Dadi: Oh yes. Speak.

One: Tell beta

Ishani: I am sure…

Aryan: Ishani let him say..

Siya: Bhai please be quite..

Angre: Ragini broke up with him.

Dadi: Oh…

Uma: I will talk to him

Ishani: Yes! Finally he is out of that girl.

Siya: He must be feeling bad.

Aryan: He also….

Vansh(cutting): STOP this nonsense! Mom, I am going out. I will be back late.

Uma: Please take care of yourself.

Vansh: I will.

Angre: Should I?

Vansh: No it’s fine. I think you need rest.

Saying so Vansh left and reached the pub. He drank a glass and saw Ragini dancing on the floor with Dev. He became very angry and sad at the time. He kept drinking.

Riddhima was sleeping in her room when she heard a knock. She woke up and opened the door but saw no one. She heard the knock again and found out it was from the window. She opened the window and found Vansh, all drunk. He had tears. Riddhima pulled him inside the room. He had the bottle in his hand. He drank it and threw the bottle out of the room.

Riddhima: Vansh! Why are you here?

Vansh: She cheated me! How can she do this!

Riddhima: You are drunk…

Vansh: Ragini…. She was cheating on me. She loves that Dev. All of those memories… My heart was a trash to her?

Riddhima: Oh no. I thought that she will be doing this but with Dev Bhai! Vansh. We will win this competition and teach them a lesson! Ok! (Trying to console him)

Vansh(like a child): Ok… I will win and then we will celebrate together! Bye!

Riddhima:Yes, Bye. Now go or anyone will see you.

Vansh jumped back and went away. Riddhima was smiling as she got a victory.

Riddhima: Thank God Vansh poured his heart. Now he will never see her like he used to before. I should sleep now

Next morning

Riddhima gets ready to go College. She reaches the hall.

Riddhima: Mumma, I am going.

Asha: Yes beta. All the best both of you!

Ramansh: Thank you mom. Let’s go.

They both reach the college. The competition was already started and Vansh Riddhima’s performance was 15th no. The first performance was of Ragini and Dev. They danced on Tamma Tamma. Vansh was watching both of them dancing. Riddhima noticed and took him the corner.

Vansh: What are you doing Riddhima?

Riddhima: You remember? You broke into my room yesterday.

Vansh: What!?

Riddhima: Yes. You told me you broke up and you will take revenge by winning this competition (jhoothi )

Vansh: I don’t remember. But if I said I will do it. And I have to tell you something after our performance.

Riddhima: What?

Vansh: After the performance.

Riddhima: Ok I am going to get ready. You should too get changed.

Vansh: Sure…

Precap- Where is she?

Tanvi

