STOLEN SWEETHEART- RIANSH FF EPI 5 ‘Dance Competition’

Hi everyone!! This is the next episode. Thanks to everyone who commented. I tried to cover up all the songs in the comments but some of them are still left. Thanks for your responses.
Riddhima and Vansh reach at the same time after getting ready. Vansh kept adoring Riddhima as she was looking very beautiful in that dress.
Vansh: You look….(shy Vansh)
Riddhima: Thanks.
Host: The next performance is of Ramansh Kapoor and Shreya Singh!
They both reach the stage and dance on ‘the jawani song’
We’re young and we’re crazy
Ajj ki raat ki raat thodi amazing
Turn up the lights and the sound
Get aloud shout it out
Cause we’re young and we’re crazy
Mauka hai, mausam hai
Mehfil mein jawaniyan
Deewani dhadkan ki dhak dhak si kahaniya
Yeh raat hai do pal ki
Isey haathon se tu na jaane de
(Tu na jaane de)
Yeh jawaani hai deewani
Haah meri raani, ruk jaao raani
Dekh zara peeche mud ke
Chali kahaan aise ud ke, hey hey
Gilli gilli akhaa
Gilli gilli akhaa
Gilli gilli akhaa bili bili bili bili bili
We’re young and we’re crazy
Ajj ki raat ki raat thodi amazin ‘
Turn up the lights and the sound
Get aloud shout it out
Cause we’re young and we’re crazy
(Gilli gilli akhaa)
Baatein mulaqaatein karne ki shaam hai
Aise mein hai roothna deewano ka kaam hai
Hai dekho dekho tauba tauba
Aate yunhi jaate mujhe chhede shaam se
Kare tu yeh shararatein
Tera yehi to kaam hai
Yeh jawaani hai deewani
Haah meri raani, ruk jaao raani
Dekh zara peeche mud ke
Chali kahaan aise ud ke, hey hey
Gilli gilli akhaa
Gilli gilli akhaa
Gilli gilli akhaa bili bili bili bili
The next performance was of Angre and Natasha. They danced on ‘makhna’
Yeh bhi na jaane
Woh bhi na jaane
Nainon ke rang naina jaane
Mila jo sang tera
Udaa patang mera
Hawa mein hoke malang
Jag ki koyi reet na jaane
Main to bas teri huyi deewani
Mila jo sang tera
Udaa patang mera
Hawa mein hoke malang
Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Ab tu hi hai sansar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Yeh paagal sa hai pyar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera
Oh makhna
Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Ab tu hi hai sansar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Yeh paagal sa hai pyar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera
Oh makhna
Teri hi baatein hon
Subah si raatein hon
Jab se mila hai tu
Dil ko mila sukun
Tu hi raah meri, tu hi safar hai
Teri baahon mein ab mera ghar hai
Chain na jaane, dard na jaane
Dil to bas dil ko pehchane
Mila jo sang tera
Udaa patang mera
Hawa mein hoke malang
Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Ab tu hi hai sansar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Yeh paagal sa hai pyar mera
Oh makhna ve makhna
Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera
Oh makhna
Chhod aayi ghar-baar mera
Tu hi hai sansar mera
Yeh paagal sa hai pyar mera
Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera
Oh makhna
And Next were Riddhima and Vansh they went on the stage. The song played, they both looked at each other.
Haan Karde Na Choti Moti Galtiyon Ko Maaf
Itna sa bas ehsaan karde
Karde Na Choti Moti Galtiyon Ko Maaf
Itna sa bas ehsaan karde
Tu Jo Hai Naraaz Meri Saansein Na Chale
Maan Ja Tu Jeena Ye Aasan Karde
Tu Khol Mere Dil Ko Aur Le Le Talashi
Koyi Bhi Milega Na Tere Siva
Tere Siva
Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe
Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya
Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe
Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya
Bharke Rakhti Hu Jebe Main Dil Ki Apne
Bol kitna tu maange udhaar
Bina Byaaj Ke Dungi Tu Maang Toh Sahi
Bol kitna tu maangega pyaar
Baitha Hai Gussa Teri Naak Pe Aise
Dhokha Diya Tujhko Maine Chhod Diya Jaise
Marke Bhi Chhodun Na Tu Maanega Kaise
Nikaal na jubaan se aise marne ki baat
Pyaar Aisa Karunga Ki Tu Degi Shabaashi
Misaal Main Dunga Apne Pyaar Ki Bana
Oh Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe
Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya
Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe
Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya
Ishq Ko Odh Le Sab Hadein Tod De
Aaj Dono Milke Ek Naye Rishtey Ko Jod De
Ishq Ko Odh Le Sab Hadein Tod De
Aaj Dono Milke Ek Naye Rishtey Ko Jod De
Tu Bole Na Mujhe Kuch Aur Main Sunti Rahun
Aise Pyaar Karte Karte Duniya Ko Chhod Du
Oh Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe
Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya
Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe
Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya
Everyone clapped and they came down.
Vansh: This was not the song!
Riddhima: Thank God we did everything perfectly…
Vansh: Exactly, someone tried to cheat us so they could win.
Angre: Who can it be?
Vansh: Ragini for sure.
Riddhima: Vansh, still we did the best I think.
After all the performances, the teacher came to the stage.
Teacher: The results will be announced tomorrow, and there is a special announcement, next month, the 3rd year students have to prepare a grand farewell for there seniors.
Riddhima smiled and looked Ramansh. He was also happy.
Riddhima: Vansh, you wanted to say something.
Vansh: Yeah, but after the results. The results are tomorrow so you have to wait.
Next day
Everyone reached College on time for the results. Vansh also reached and was waiting for Riddhima.
Vansh: Where is she? I have so much important thing to tell her.
He looked here and there and saw Natasha standing with Angre.
Vansh: Natasha, where is Riddhima?
Natasha: She isn’t coming today. His father isn’t letting her go anywhere.
Vansh: Why?
Natasha: Before I could ask she hung up. I called again but it was switched off.
The results were there.
Teacher: And The Winner Is………..
Riddhima and Vansh !!!
There were a round of applause all around the college. Vansh even saw Ramansh. He was also really happy. Ramansh reaches Vansh.
Ramansh: Congratulations….
Vansh: Why Riddhima didn’t come?
Ramansh: That’s not your part. She will come tomorrow.
Vansh: Fine.
Precap- I love you!
I don’t know it’s too long or short because I am telling my sister and she is writting. She doesn’t know How to add pictures so there are no pictures. Hope you all liked it. Keep reading and keep loving.
Tanvi
