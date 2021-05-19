STOLEN SWEETHEART- RIANSH FF EPI 5 ‘Dance Competition’

Hi everyone!! This is the next episode. Thanks to everyone who commented. I tried to cover up all the songs in the comments but some of them are still left. Thanks for your responses.

Riddhima and Vansh reach at the same time after getting ready. Vansh kept adoring Riddhima as she was looking very beautiful in that dress.

Vansh: You look….(shy Vansh )

Riddhima: Thanks.

Host: The next performance is of Ramansh Kapoor and Shreya Singh!

They both reach the stage and dance on ‘the jawani song’

We're young and we're crazy

Ajj ki raat ki raat thodi amazing

Turn up the lights and the sound

Get aloud shout it out

Cause we’re young and we’re crazy

Mauka hai, mausam hai

Mehfil mein jawaniyan

Deewani dhadkan ki dhak dhak si kahaniya

Yeh raat hai do pal ki

Isey haathon se tu na jaane de

(Tu na jaane de)

Yeh jawaani hai deewani

Haah meri raani, ruk jaao raani

Dekh zara peeche mud ke

Chali kahaan aise ud ke, hey hey

Gilli gilli akhaa

Gilli gilli akhaa

Gilli gilli akhaa bili bili bili bili bili

We’re young and we’re crazy

Ajj ki raat ki raat thodi amazin ‘

Turn up the lights and the sound

Get aloud shout it out

Cause we’re young and we’re crazy

(Gilli gilli akhaa)

Baatein mulaqaatein karne ki shaam hai

Aise mein hai roothna deewano ka kaam hai

Hai dekho dekho tauba tauba

Aate yunhi jaate mujhe chhede shaam se

Kare tu yeh shararatein

Tera yehi to kaam hai

Yeh jawaani hai deewani

Haah meri raani, ruk jaao raani

Dekh zara peeche mud ke

Chali kahaan aise ud ke, hey hey

Gilli gilli akhaa

Gilli gilli akhaa

Gilli gilli akhaa bili bili bili bili

The next performance was of Angre and Natasha. They danced on ‘makhna’

Yeh bhi na jaane

Woh bhi na jaane

Nainon ke rang naina jaane

Mila jo sang tera

Udaa patang mera

Hawa mein hoke malang

Jag ki koyi reet na jaane

Main to bas teri huyi deewani

Mila jo sang tera

Udaa patang mera

Hawa mein hoke malang

Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Ab tu hi hai sansar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Yeh paagal sa hai pyar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera

Oh makhna

Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Ab tu hi hai sansar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Yeh paagal sa hai pyar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera

Oh makhna

Teri hi baatein hon

Subah si raatein hon

Jab se mila hai tu

Dil ko mila sukun

Tu hi raah meri, tu hi safar hai

Teri baahon mein ab mera ghar hai

Chain na jaane, dard na jaane

Dil to bas dil ko pehchane

Mila jo sang tera

Udaa patang mera

Hawa mein hoke malang

Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Ab tu hi hai sansar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Yeh paagal sa hai pyar mera

Oh makhna ve makhna

Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera

Oh makhna

Chhod aayi ghar-baar mera

Tu hi hai sansar mera

Yeh paagal sa hai pyar mera

Main chhod aayi ghar-baar mera

Oh makhna

And Next were Riddhima and Vansh they went on the stage. The song played, they both looked at each other.

Haan Karde Na Choti Moti Galtiyon Ko Maaf

Itna sa bas ehsaan karde

Karde Na Choti Moti Galtiyon Ko Maaf

Itna sa bas ehsaan karde

Tu Jo Hai Naraaz Meri Saansein Na Chale

Maan Ja Tu Jeena Ye Aasan Karde

Tu Khol Mere Dil Ko Aur Le Le Talashi

Koyi Bhi Milega Na Tere Siva

Tere Siva

Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe

Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya

Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe

Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya

Bharke Rakhti Hu Jebe Main Dil Ki Apne

Bol kitna tu maange udhaar

Bina Byaaj Ke Dungi Tu Maang Toh Sahi

Bol kitna tu maangega pyaar

Baitha Hai Gussa Teri Naak Pe Aise

Dhokha Diya Tujhko Maine Chhod Diya Jaise

Marke Bhi Chhodun Na Tu Maanega Kaise

Nikaal na jubaan se aise marne ki baat

Pyaar Aisa Karunga Ki Tu Degi Shabaashi

Misaal Main Dunga Apne Pyaar Ki Bana

Oh Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe

Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya

Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe

Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya

Ishq Ko Odh Le Sab Hadein Tod De

Aaj Dono Milke Ek Naye Rishtey Ko Jod De

Ishq Ko Odh Le Sab Hadein Tod De

Aaj Dono Milke Ek Naye Rishtey Ko Jod De

Tu Bole Na Mujhe Kuch Aur Main Sunti Rahun

Aise Pyaar Karte Karte Duniya Ko Chhod Du

Oh Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe

Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya

Teri Aankhon Mein Dikhta Jo Pyaar Mujhe

Meri Aankhon Mein Bhi Tujhe Dikhta Hai Kya

Everyone clapped and they came down.

Vansh: This was not the song!

Riddhima: Thank God we did everything perfectly…

Vansh: Exactly, someone tried to cheat us so they could win.

Angre: Who can it be?

Vansh: Ragini for sure.

Riddhima: Vansh, still we did the best I think.

After all the performances, the teacher came to the stage.

Teacher: The results will be announced tomorrow, and there is a special announcement, next month, the 3rd year students have to prepare a grand farewell for there seniors.

Riddhima smiled and looked Ramansh. He was also happy.

Riddhima: Vansh, you wanted to say something.

Vansh: Yeah, but after the results. The results are tomorrow so you have to wait.

Next day

Everyone reached College on time for the results. Vansh also reached and was waiting for Riddhima.

Vansh: Where is she? I have so much important thing to tell her.

He looked here and there and saw Natasha standing with Angre.

Vansh: Natasha, where is Riddhima?

Natasha: She isn’t coming today. His father isn’t letting her go anywhere.

Vansh: Why?

Natasha: Before I could ask she hung up. I called again but it was switched off.

The results were there.

Teacher: And The Winner Is………..

Riddhima and Vansh !!!

There were a round of applause all around the college. Vansh even saw Ramansh. He was also really happy. Ramansh reaches Vansh.

Ramansh: Congratulations….

Vansh: Why Riddhima didn’t come?

Ramansh: That’s not your part. She will come tomorrow.

Vansh: Fine.

Precap- I love you!

I don’t know it’s too long or short because I am telling my sister and she is writting. She doesn’t know How to add pictures so there are no pictures. Hope you all liked it. Keep reading and keep loving.

Tanvi

