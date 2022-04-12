Stone and bottle blows, serious incidents and suspension of Guames-Belgranos

The category leader dominated Santiago at least until the referee’s decision threw the public on the field of play and was eliminated by Ray Hilfer.

belgrano Won 1-0 tonight Güemes Matches for Santiago del Estero and for the tenth date of the championship first national I know Suspended due to incidents involving local supporters following unfavorable results,

Referee Leandro Ray Hilfer decided when 12 of the 13 minutes of extra time had been played, a total interruption of play, after being lifted off the floor. various projectiles that were thrown on the playing field Fans of Arturo Gia Miranda da Gaucho, who…