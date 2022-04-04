Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Kevin Owens of Quebec at WrestleMania 38

Kevin Owens of Quebec was defeated by Texas wrestling legend Stone Cold Steve Austin in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania on Saturday.

The Maryville native initially invited “Texas Rattlesnakes” for a talk show, but Owens invited Austin to a no-holds-barred bout to end the 38th edition of the wrestling spectacle.

After several tables were demolished, chairs were kicked and the wrestlers fought outside the ring, Owens went for his finishing move—a carbon copy of Austin’s Stone Cold Stunner—but was unable to pull it off. Austin then fought off a Stunner of his own to win the match.

In other action, former UFC star Ronda Rousey was pitted against Charlotte Flair in a championship match, YouTube star Logan Paul and…