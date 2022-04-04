Stone Cold Steve Austin helped bring WWE out of nostalgia

screenshot , Screenshot: WWE

There can’t be a promise I’ve broken, other than to say that I won’t mention AEW when discussing WWE, and vice versa. I’m not sure I’ve ever done it right. It’s not that easy when that’s the main narrative of the wrestling industry these days. And it’s hard to avoid it when WWE, on its biggest night, is doing things like:

So it’s clear that WWE felt the need to inject their new competitors, even though they would never admit they were competitors. I’ll be meeting Cody myself tomorrow, but WrestleMania is supposed to be the biggest show in the rest of the WWE business. The scale, the bang, the enormity of everything around and in frenzy is simply nothing that no one can dream of matching. Pop Cody was found when…