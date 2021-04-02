Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals Vince McMahon’s reaction to inviting Chris Jericho on his Broken Skulls Podcast | The SportsRush

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s reaction to inviting AEW Star Chris Jericho on his Broken Skulls Podcast.

Chris Jericho was the first ever AEW World Champion. Before that however, he was a superstar in the WWE where he is a multi-time Champion. He earned his name and fame in Vince McMahon’s promotion before heading to AEW to spearhead the young company.

Jericho is set to return to WWE programming through Steve Austin’s Broken Skulls podcast. The announcement was made earlier in the day. The host has now revealed what Vince McMahon’s reaction was upon learning who his next guest was.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals Vince McMahon’s reaction to inviting Chris Jericho on his Broken Skulls Podcast

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Texas Rattlesnake revealed where the idea to have Jericho on his show came from.

“I was having a beer one night after my Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and out of the blue, Chris Jericho reached out and said, ‘Man, that was a great interview’. I sent him back a couple of those emojis, one of a beer mug and the other of an eagle, and then he called me right then and there.”

“We got to talking. I said, ‘I’d love to have you on the show’. And he said he’d love to do it. So I checked with Vince [McMahon] about it.”

Austin then informed Vince of the plan the idea they had come up with, to which the WWE Chairman gave the thumbs up.

“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show. Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

The report also added that Jericho also has Tony Khan’s permission to do the show.

Austin and Jericho go way back with the AEW star pinning Stone Cold for his first WWE Championship all the way back in 2001. He also beat the Rock on the same night to become the first ever WWE Undisputed Champion.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring AEW’s Chris Jericho will air on Peacock in the US and internationally on the WWE Network on April 11th, 2021.

