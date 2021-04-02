LATEST

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals Vince McMahon’s reaction to inviting Chris Jericho on his Broken Skulls Podcast | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals Vince McMahon’s reaction to inviting Chris Jericho on his Broken Skulls Podcast

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals WWE Chairman Vince McMahon’s reaction to inviting AEW Star Chris Jericho on his Broken Skulls Podcast.

Chris Jericho was the first ever AEW World Champion. Before that however, he was a superstar in the WWE where he is a multi-time Champion. He earned his name and fame in Vince McMahon’s promotion before heading to AEW to spearhead the young company.

Also read: Carmella draws attention to Wrestlemania only featuring two women’s matches on the card

Jericho is set to return to WWE programming through Steve Austin’s Broken Skulls podcast. The announcement was made earlier in the day. The host has now revealed what Vince McMahon’s reaction was upon learning who his next guest was.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals Vince McMahon’s reaction to inviting Chris Jericho on his Broken Skulls Podcast

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Texas Rattlesnake revealed where the idea to have Jericho on his show came from.

“I was having a beer one night after my Broken Skull Sessions interview with The Undertaker aired, and out of the blue, Chris Jericho reached out and said, ‘Man, that was a great interview’. I sent him back a couple of those emojis, one of a beer mug and the other of an eagle, and then he called me right then and there.”

“We got to talking. I said, ‘I’d love to have you on the show’. And he said he’d love to do it. So I checked with Vince [McMahon] about it.”

Austin then informed Vince of the plan the idea they had come up with, to which the WWE Chairman gave the thumbs up.

“I texted Vince and said we had this badass idea about Jericho coming on the show. Vince goes, ‘It’s cool. Go ahead.’ But me and Vince don’t always do well with phones and texts and all that, so I texted one more time, ‘Are you sure it’s OK to have Chris Jericho on the show?’ Vince gave me the thumbs up, and Chris came out to do the show.”

The report also added that Jericho also has Tony Khan’s permission to do the show.

Austin and Jericho go way back with the AEW star pinning Stone Cold for his first WWE Championship all the way back in 2001. He also beat the Rock on the same night to become the first ever WWE Undisputed Champion.

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring AEW’s Chris Jericho will air on Peacock in the US and internationally on the WWE Network on April 11th, 2021.

Click here for more Wrestling News

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
492
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
472
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
460
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
450
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
450
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
448
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
423
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
411
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
407
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
404
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top