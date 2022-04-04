Stone Cold’s funny reaction to Vince McMahon selling Stunner at WrestleMania 38

astonishing presence of Vince McMahon And stone Cold Steve Austin Another classic delivered WrestleMania moment.

Despite McMahon now being 76, Austin had no problem delivering another Stone Cold Stunner to his old foe, but boy did it not go down easily, causing a massive frenzy within him. WWE Universe.

It all started when Pat McAfee called McMahon, who was ringside, which caused him to tear off his suit, revealing his iconic vest below.

Vince McMahon did not win all four previous attempts at this event, but with some intervention, the WWE President managed to end the losing streak.

With McMahon finally getting this win, which took him nearly two decades, you’d think it would be time for him to…