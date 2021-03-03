“Stop Giving 10s!”: Dwayne Wade advised the judges of the Slam Dunk Contest, while Aaron Gordon’s Snoo was referenced from the 2020 edition. sport

Former Slam Dunk Contest judge Dwayne Wade is unfamiliar as he consults for his successors ahead of All-Star Weekend.

The NBA season is soon approaching its middle path, and with it comes the All-Star Break. This time, due to COVID restrictions, All-Star Weekend is all packed into a single-day program.

NBA All-Star Contest Participants pic.twitter.com/1SRDj5o24u – Mark J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) 3 March 2021

The list of contestants is out, and we only have 3 contestants for the dunk contest this year. We have Indefeni Simmons from the Portland Trailblazers, Cassius Stanley of the Indiana Pacers, and Obi Toppin of the New York Knucks.

Dwayne Wade gives some advice for the judges of the dunk contest

Along with the lineup of players for the dunk competition, the judges’ lineup also soon followed. This time the judges will be five former dunk contest champions: Dominic Wilkins, Jason Richardson, Josh Smith, Spud Webb, and Dee Brown.

Dwayne Wade was relieved of his former duties as a slam dunk contest judge, and he wanted to take it well. He was asked to advise the new judges. To that, Wade said,

“How do you want to judge?” Win or lose, everyone gets a trophy. Everyone sinks someone, people consider it like 10, it’s not 10! Stop giving 10s “

Sheikh said that you cannot give 10 on a missed attempt.

However, Wade’s statement brings back some flashbacks of the last dipping contest. There, in the final round between Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr., Wade gave his former Miami team player 10, while Gordon got 9 and essentially gave him the title of champion. NBA Twitter recalled the incident and did not react to the situation.

The All-Star Weekend celebration is on Sunday, March 7.