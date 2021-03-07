Stop your crying and feel inspired by these Harry Styles quotes – TMT Daily

“Stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times.” That’s right, it’s time to celebrate all things Harry Styles. He is a brilliant musician and trendsetter. The British pop icon has since his presence in our lives X Factor In 2010 when he joined One Direction. He quickly became one of our favorite famous people to admire.

He is known as a fashion icon – breaking gender barriers and giving us iconic songs that can make us cry or dance the night away. Let us celebrate the musician / actor with some of his world-renowned wisdom. Here are the best Harry Styles quotes about love, kindness and life.

“I’m falling again” – Quotes about love

“I don’t think you can define love.”

“If one heart fits another like a puzzle piece, maybe you could be missing half of me.”

“Be a lover. give love. choose love.”

“Kissing in the kitchen like it’s a dance floor.”

“Don’t choose the one that is beautiful for the world. Rather, choose the one that makes your world beautiful.”

“You’re so golden” – Quotes about goals

“I’ll walk you through the fire, just make me love you,”

“You can’t bribe the door on your way to the sky.”

“I feel good on my skin.” only me keep on dancing”

“Treat kind people” – Quotes about kindness

“Maybe we find a place to feel good, and we can Deal with kind people”

“Sunflower, my eyes want you more than a melody.”

“You behave like a gentleman.”

Excess Harry Styles Intelligence

“If you’re going to get in trouble for killing someone, he can hit them hard.”

“Never make eye contact with anyone while eating a banana.”

